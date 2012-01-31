The Price Tag For The New World Trade centre Has Ballooned To $3.8 Billion

Photo: Flickr/Erik Daniel Drost

Blame high security costs, new leasing cost estimates, and protracted construction: One World Trade centre has become the world’s most expensive office tower, Eliot Brown reports for The Wall Street Journal.The price tag for the building, which is being constructed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is now at $3.8 billion.



That’s a whole lot more than the most recent public estimate of $3.1 billion, which was released back in 2008, the WSJ said.



By comparison, the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, is estimated to cost $1.5 billion, Brown reported. One World Trade centre is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

