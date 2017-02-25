'FREEDOM FROM THE PRESS': New York Daily News previews ominous cover amid Trump's media uproar

The New York Daily News teased its Saturday news cover on Friday night: “FREEDOM FROM THE PRESS,” the headline read, a spin on the phrase, “freedom of the press,” which is outlined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The Daily News cover has the word “of” conspicuously crossed out.

Tomorrow's front page…

FREEDOM FROM THE PRESS

News, Times, other media barred after Trump vows 'fake news' fight https://t.co/2j78LH6mJI pic.twitter.com/V6yudGAIVZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 25, 2017

The cover reflects on the White House’s move to block some news organisations from a White House press gaggle on Friday.

The block prompted the Associated Press and Time Magazine to boycott the briefing in protest. White House Correspondents’ Association president Jeff Mason issued a statement, saying the board would be discussing the matter with White House staff.

CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed the White House’s block on Friday, calling the White House’s actions “un-American.” The White House is “taking the next step in attempting to avoid checks and balances and accountability,” Tapper said.

