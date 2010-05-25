Freedom From AT&T Is Here! (Except For iPhones...)

To the masses of iPhone users yearning to be free of AT&T’s overburdened network, this news is incredibly cruel: AT&T just settled a class action lawsuit in part by agreeing to let all of its customers switch to other carriers, except for iPhone users.



Specifically, customers with locked, non-Apple phones purchased in the past 10 years are eligible to receive a code that will unlock their phones, subject to the following conditions:

Customers with postpaid accounts who have completed a minimum of 90 days of active service and are in good standing and current in their payments.

Customers with prepaid accounts who have provided a detailed receipt or other proof of purchase of the handset.

Customers who own handsets for which AT&T has an exclusive sales arrangement with a manufacturer of less than 10 months will have to wait until the 10-month period expires before they can receive an unlocking code.

But for those of us with iPhones, the wait continues.

(Top Class Actions, via Consumerist)

