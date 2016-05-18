Freedom Foods is adding long life milk and cereal to sales in China

Freedom Food’s China Kid’s Milk. Image: Supplied.

Freedom Foods, one of a handful of Australian companies selling infant formula in China, is adding locally-branded long life UHT milk and cereal to its partnership with Chinese distributor Pinlive.

The Australian company says reducing tariffs on imported products under the China Australia Free Trade Agreement will increase Australia’s competiveness against other markets.

Pinlive and Freedom Foods are expanding the range of Pinlive branded food products from Australian, including dairy and cereal products.

Managing director Rory J F Macleod says the first of the products will launch in the second half of calendar 2016.

Shares in Australian sellers of dairy products to China, including Freedom, a2 Milk, Blackmores and Bellamy’s, were hit last month by reports of more taxes and new restrictions on imports.

However, Freedom says long life UHT milk is included as a product allowed to be sold through cross border free trade zones.

Sales of Australian products are still booming in China, especially vitamins and infant formula which have a safe and clean image among consumers.

Last year Freedom Foods started production of “Australia’s Own” branded “Kids Milk” to sell in China.

Long liofe milk for China Manufactured at Freedom Foods Group Shepparton UHT Dairy Facility. Image: Supplied

Freedom Foods also announced the launch of Australian long life dairy milk products in Vietnam, the new Love’in Farm (LiF) UHT 100% Fresh Dairy Milk range.

Freedom shares were last traded at $3.28, on the year high of $5.

