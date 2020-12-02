'Freedom day': NSW will relax COVID-19 restrictions even further from Monday, allowing more people at gatherings and in venues

Getty Images

New South Wales will further relax COVID-19 restrictions, including on pubs and outdoor gatherings.

Outdoor private gatherings will be allowed 100 people, double the current limit, and indoor gatherings will only have to abide by a one person per two square metres rule.

Outdoor events like weddings and funerals will have no limits, as long as the two square metre rule is observed.

New South Wales is set to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next Monday, as part of what Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is calling “Freedom Day”.

“From Monday, life will be very different in NSW,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

From Monday December 7, all venues – with the exception of gyms and nightclubs – will have no cap on patrons, as long as a one person per two square metre rule is being observed.

For gyms and nightclubs, a four square metre rule must be observed along with a 50 person cap.

Outdoor private gatherings will be allowed 100 people, which is double the current figure. Ticketed outdoor events will have an attendance limit of 5000, subject to the two square metre rule, with 3000 people allowed at other outdoor events.

Events like weddings and funerals will have no cap aside from the aforementioned two square metre rule. Weddings will be allowed 50 people on the dance floor.

Corporate events will also no longer be subject to a cap on the number of attendees – again, as long as the two square metre rule is observed.

Perhaps most crucially, pub patrons will be allowed to drink while standing up outside.

Berejiklian reminded people in NSW to remain vigilant for COVID-19, and said the rules could be rolled back if there was another outbreak.

“It’s the first time since the pandemic we’ve moved so quickly and fast,” she said.

“Whilst we haven’t made it compulsory, we strongly recommended that where social distancing can’t be maintained in certain settings, that masks should be worn,” she added.

New South Wales recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

NSW recorded no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Six cases were reported in overseas travellers. This brings the total number of cases in NSW to 4,399 since the start of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/MSwqVGJObS — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 2, 2020

