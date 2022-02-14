VIDEO: ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests show no signs of slowing down as they spread from Canada to France

- French police faced off with protesters as the “Freedom Convoy” gained steam.
- In Canada, the Ambassador Bridge reopened after days of disruption to traffic and commerce.
- Protesters are still standing their ground in Ottawa after 18 days.
After 18 days, Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” shows no signs of slowing down. Similar protests are also gathering steam in Europe.
