Freediver Jumps Into The Ocean With A Great White Shark

The ocean is still mysterious place, but one thing we know: The Great White shark is a fearsome predator. Why would someone willingly jump into the water with one, as we see freediver Ocean Ramsey do in the video below?



“While swimming with sharks is certainly a thrilling experience, my attraction to purposely come face to face with sharks such as Great Whites, Tigers and others is for a different reason – advocating shark conservation,” she wrote in a blog post at waterinspired.com. “Sharks are intelligent, calculated and generally very cautious about approaching humans. More importantly, sharks play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ocean ecosystem.”

The underwater video was shot with a Go Pro HD HERO2 camera. The company posted the video on YouTube with this caption:

This year on Valentine’s Day, celebrate the love we have for the natural world around us. Join freediver Ocean Ramsey as she shares a quiet moment with a Great White Shark.

For more information on shark awareness and conservation, please visit waterinspired.com

Here’s the video:

