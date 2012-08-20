How You Can Score A Free Xbox This Fall

Photo: By soundfromwayout on Flickr

We found out about Microsoft’s new back to school promotion via CNET. Students who buy a new Windows 7 PC can get a free Xbox (4 GB model) and a $14.99 upgrade to Windows 8 when the new operating system launches on October 26.If you want in on the promotion, buy a computer from Dell, HP, Best Buy, Newegg, or the Microsoft Store.



The sites will walk you through the rest of the process from there. Since it’s an educational offer, you’ll have to prove you’re a student.

The deal is good until September 8 or until supplies run out.

Don’t Miss: Here’s why you should be excited for Microsoft’s Surface tablet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.