Here are all the free Xbox games for September

Did you know there are free games released every month on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One? It’s true!

If you pay $60 annually for an Xbox Live Gold membership, you get a handful of free games every single month. The program works very similarly to Sony’s PlayStation Plus program, with one significant difference: Every single game offered through Games with Gold is compatible with Xbox One.

Even if you don’t own an Xbox 360, you can still download free Xbox 360 titles every month directly onto your Xbox One. And they work on the Xbox One! Voila!

Here are all the games available this September.

'Earthlock: Festival of Magic' Xbox 'Earthlock: Festival of Magic' is a brand-new RPG making its debut on the Xbox One as a totally free game for Games with Gold members. It looks like it will be reminiscent of the Japanese RPG 'Final Fantasy,' but with more of an animated, painterly art style. Platforms: Xbox One Availability: September 1 to September 30 'Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China' Xbox The second game available for free is 'Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China' a side-scrolling spin-off of the popular 'Assassin's Creed' series. When it first came out in April 2015, it received middling reviews, but it certainly boasts a gorgeous art style and a compelling setting that's yet to be explored in the full-blown 'Assassin's Creed' series thus far. Platforms: Xbox One Availability: September 16 to October 15 'Forza Horizon' Microsoft 'Forza Horizon' is one of the most beloved racing games in recent memory. With the September 27 release date for 'Forza Horizon 3' just around the corner, now's a great time to catch up. Featuring around 300 different cars and a large open world, 'Forza Horizon' is definitely worth checking out if you missed it when it first came out on Xbox 360. Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One Availability: September 1 to September 15 'Mirror's Edge' Electronic Arts 'Mirror's Edge' was a little-known game when it first came out in 2010, but it offers a unique experience unlike anything else in the gaming landscape. It takes place in a dystopian future in which Faith, a 'runner,' parkours around an oddly sterile-looking city, fighting against an oppressive government regime. You might think it would be difficult to pull of precise leaps without being able to see your whole character, but the first-person perspective makes the movement immersive and thrilling. It recently received a reboot titled 'Mirror's Edge Catalyst' for current consoles, but the original is still great. Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One Availability: September 16 to September 30 One important thing to note about Games With Gold: Some titles are available all month long, while others are only available for half the month. So, if you have your eye on something specific, make sure you pay attention to the dates it will be available. Also, there is one Games With Gold entry from August that is still available through September 15th: 'WWE 2K16,' so be sure to download that if you have yet to do so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.