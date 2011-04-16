Thanks Adobe! WIRED's iPad App Is Free For 30 Days

Steve Kovach
wired ipad app

WIRED is giving its May iPad edition away for free for 30 days starting today, thanks to a sponsorship from Adobe.

Each issue normally costs $3.99 as an in-app purchase, even if you’re already a subscriber to the print version.

You can download the app from the App Store here, then download the May issue from within the app.

