Thanks Adobe! WIRED's iPad App Is Free For 30 Days

WIRED is giving its May iPad edition away for free for 30 days starting today, thanks to a sponsorship from Adobe.



Each issue normally costs $3.99 as an in-app purchase, even if you’re already a subscriber to the print version.

You can download the app from the App Store here, then download the May issue from within the app.

[Ad Age via Gizmodo]

Also Read: How To Send Videos To Your iPad And Watch Them Later

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.