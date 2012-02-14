Free Windows Phones For Those Who Dump Android On Twitter

Don’t you love me, baby?

Photo: Flickr/Jonathan_W

Microsoft has a Valentine’s Day proposition for you: Dump your Android phone over Twitter, and you could get a free Windows Phone.But wait, there’s more. For the two lucky winners who write the best Dear Android tweet, they will also win one annual Zune Pass (snooze), and one annual Xbox Live Gold membership (cool).



The latest marketing gimmick from Microsoft proves the company does have a sense of humour.

The contest ends by midnight on Valentine’s Day. The Windows Phone blog has the details but here’s the gist.

To enter, follow @windowsphone on Twitter, then send one of the following messages:

Option 1: If #DroidRage is breaking your heart, tweet a “Dear Droid” breakup letter with the hashtag #DumpingMyDroid.

Option 2: If you already have a Windows Phone (or just want one), tweet why you love it with the hashtag #ILoveWindowsPhone.

A word of advice: it’s not a good idea to use this tactic to get out of your other relationships.

