Free Windows Phones From Microsoft Stores Today

Photo: HTC

Microsoft’s retail outlets aren’t nearly as widespread as they ought to be, but if you’re an AT&T subscriber and you live in one of the seven cities with a Microsoft store, you can walk in today and get a free phone running Windows Phone 7.The stores are offering the LG Quantum or HTC Surround–which boasts an unusual pull-out speaker for listening to music–for $0 when customers renew their AT&T contract for two years. That’s better than the buy one, get one free deal that AT&T is offering today. Amazon previously offered these phones for a penny.



The Microsoft stores will also sell T-Mobile subscribers an HTC HD7 for only $100, although that deal’s also available at Best Buy.

Microsoft was also offering $250 off the HP Pavilion dm3 laptop in the online Microsoft Store today–it normally costs $649–but it’s already out of stock. There might still be some available in the physical stores, though.

Other deals that last through the weekend include a free Zune HD 16GB player with the purchase of a new PC and discounts on Office and Xbox games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.