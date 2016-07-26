This week is your last chance to upgrade to Windows 10 for free

If you’ve put off upgrading to Windows 10, now is the time to do it.

After July 29, 2016, it will cost you $119 to upgrade to Windows 10 compared to the $0 it costs you right now if you’re running Windows 7 or 8/8.1.

If you’ve already upgraded to Windows 10, you won’t be charged anything. You get to keep Windows 10 for free for being a good eary upgrader (insert bellyrub, headscratch).

Why should you upgrade?

There’s very little to be worried about when upgrading to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or 8/8.1.

One of the best things about Windows 10 is that it looks like Windows with a refreshed modern design, and it works and feels pretty much the same as Windows 7, too. Yes, the Start button is RIGHT where it should be on the bottom left.

I wouldn’t be so chirpy if it looked and felt like Windows 8, as that version of the Windows operating system can arguably be classified as a “disaster” and should be forgotten forever. If you do have Windows 8, you should absolutely upgrade to Windows 10 immediately.

When I upgraded my computer from Windows 7 to Windows 10, I experienced absolutely no hitch, difficulty, or problem along the way. It took under an hour, but your upgrade time will depend on your specific computer’s power. And once the upgrade was finished, all my files, folders, apps, and games were all exactly where I left them in Windows 7.

Some who did upgrade to Windows 10 reported some issues with devices and drivers peripherals like printers, but I personally didn’t experience any issues with my other devices, and the general consensus is that Windows 10 is a great operating system.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7 in 2020, which means it won’t send security updates to computers running Windows 7 to plug up the security holes from malicious activity.

Plus, Windows 10 supports DirectX12, which is great for gamers as it helps make games look and run better with the current hardware you have.

Give it a shot, you can always go back

If you feel like you’ve made a mistake by upgrading to Windows 10 and you want everything back to the way it was, there’s literally a button in the settings that lets you revert to your old operating system in a few easy steps. It will be like nothing ever happened.

