The Most Stylish 'Free WiFi' I've Ever Seen

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider
So it didn’t take too long being in Milan before I realised why the city is known as one of the style capitals of the world.After a meeting with some bankers, I asked where I might find a good place to do some work with free WiFi.
I was told to make a few turns out the door and check out the cafe at Trussardi Life.
Turns out, that that cafe is an appendage to a boutique for the age-old Italian luxury brand Trussardi.
It was by far the most hip experience I’ve ever had getting free wifi. Even getting the password to the wifi was cool.
As I walked up to Trussardi Life, I saw that the cafe was a big glass enclosure connected to an old stone building.
When I asked for the wifi password, I was given a special cardboard envelope, with a special printed out page inside, one-off for just this purpose. (For what it's worth, the cappuccino was only 2 euros)
You have to open that up to see the piece of paper that they've printed out for your code. Also that paper is specially folded to look nice and fit inside the card.
Overall, the most stylish way to get free wifi I've ever seen. And the good news is that it's Milan fashion week, so there should be plenty more to come.
