The Most Stylish 'Free WiFi' I've Ever Seen

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

So it didn’t take too long being in Milan before I realised why the city is known as one of the style capitals of the world.After a meeting with some bankers, I asked where I might find a good place to do some work with free WiFi.



I was told to make a few turns out the door and check out the cafe at Trussardi Life.

Turns out, that that cafe is an appendage to a boutique for the age-old Italian luxury brand Trussardi.

It was by far the most hip experience I’ve ever had getting free wifi. Even getting the password to the wifi was cool.

