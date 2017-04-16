These 5 apps make better phone calls than your phone app, and you probably already have them

You probably have a bunch of apps on your phone right now that can make much better quality phone calls than the regular phone app.

I’m not saying you’ve been missing out, as regular phone calls are fine, but I’m here to tell you there’s something better that you’ve probably had for while without even realising it — and they’re free to use.

Of course, these apps use up a bit of your data, but you’d need to log some serious minutes when you’re off WiFi to make any impact on your data usage. They’re also perfect for international voice calls, too, as they’re essentially free.

Now, these apps aren’t perfect, as whoever you’re calling needs the same app. That’s why I’ve chosen popular apps that you and your circle are more likely to have.

Check them out:

Facebook Messenger Google Play Store It wouldn't be surprising that a decent portion of your contacts have the Facebook app, and therefore Facebook's separate Messenger app. Facebook's Messenger is mostly known for text messaging, but you can use it to make crystal clear phone calls over your data and WiFi connections, as well as video calls. You can also make audio and video calls from Facebook on your computer, too. Skype iTunes Skype has been around since the very early days of video calling, and it's pretty much synonymous with staying in touch with faraway friends and family. It's mostly known for video calling, but you can make audio/voice-only calls using Skype on your mobile device and computer, too. Google Hangouts iTunes Hangouts was originally an app for Google's desktop Gmail chat feature (also now called Hangouts), but it has evolved to include voice and video calls on both mobile devices and computers. FaceTime Audio (iPhone only) Apple Like Skype, the iPhone's FaceTime app is mostly known for video calls, but it can be used for audio/voice calls, too. It's for iPhone and Mac only, but if you know your friends or family have iPhones, then you know they have the FaceTime app. WhatsApp iTunes WhatsApp is an international favourite for messaging, and it can make better phone calls than your regular phone app. Unfortunately, it doesn't have video calling, and you can't make calls from your computer.

