SIGN UP NOW: Leaders discuss how to excel as HR innovators

According to the World Economic Forum, companies have a record number of open positions in the US.

Leaders in the HR and technology sectors will share how to build brands that are compelling to their customers as well as their employees.

On November 14, 2021, Insider is hosting “HR Innovation & Prioritizing People,” a free virtual event at noon ET, presented by Workplace from Facebook and featuring speakers from Facebook, IBM, Wellbeing Works LLC, Humu, and more.

Click here to register for this free virtual event.

To attract and maintain future employees, innovative companies must be prepared to adapt to the rapid pace of change in the workplace.

Insider’s virtual event “HR Innovation & Prioritizing People,” presented by Workplace from Facebook, takes place Tuesday, November 14, 2021, at noon ET, and includes live conversations with Insider editors and leaders from companies across sectors like HR, technology, and analytics.

Sessions will discuss how a hybrid model drives growth and engagement, how workflow transformation leads to greater focus, how prioritizing worker well-being while implementing new HR technologies can help build companies rooted in connection, progress, and employee development.

Register now:

Sessions include:

Nurturing employee well-being to develop workplace resilience and healthy company culture

How HR should approach the concept of innovation

New tools that allow employees to practice hard conversations and help hiring managers and recruiters avoid bias in hiring practices

Solutions and strategies HR and business leaders need to pursue to slow down the Great Resignation

Speakers include:

Janis Avila, director of employee experience, Facebook

Ujjwal Singh, head of product, Workplace from Facebook, Facebook

Amy Wright, managing partner for talent and transformation, IBM

Shanna B. Tiayon, PhD and founder, Wellbeing Works LLC

Kyle Jackson, CEO & Co-Founder, Talespin

Ian Cook, VP of People Analytics, Visier

Jennifer Moss, award-winning workplace wellness expert and author, Jennifer Moss Inc.

Liz Fosslien, head of content, author, and workplace expert, Humu

And many more

We hope to see you there!