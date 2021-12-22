SIGN UP NOW: How treating your workforce as an asset can unlock growth

Businesses must adapt quickly to meet the future of work.

Leaders in public relations, financial services, and education sectors will break down the monumental changes happening in the workplace.

On January 20, 2022, Insider is hosting “Leading Into the Future of Work,” a free virtual event at noon ET, featuring speakers from Adobe, KPMG, Harvard Business School, and more.

Click here to register for this free virtual event.

To succeed in the future of work, business leaders must learn how to transform their organizations to meet the needs of their workers, employers, educators, and surrounding communities.

Insider’s virtual event “Leading Into the Future of Work,” presented by Adobe, takes place Tuesday, January 20, 2022, at noon ET, and includes live conversations with Insider editors and leaders from companies across sectors like public relations, financial services, education, and consumer packaged goods.

Sessions will discuss the value of the employee; how small businesses can maintain productivity; ways to reimagine the talent model; and how to build diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into the fabric of the organization. Register here:

Sessions include:

Strengthening the employee value proposition

Enabling productivity and the future of remote work for small businesses

Reimagining the talent model

How to build DEI into the fabric of your organization

Speakers include:

Todd Gerber, Vice President, Document Cloud Product Marketing, Adobe

Darren Burton, CHRO, KPMG

Brian Offutt, Chief Workforce Innovation & Operations Officer, Weber Shandwick

Tsedal Neeley, Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Kathryn Minshew, Founder, The Muse

Arvind Malhotra, professor, UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (studies the future of work)

Terrance Irizarry, Chief Inclusive Diversity Officer, Danone North America

Jeanine Suah , X in Residence, Brex

and many more

We hope to see you there!