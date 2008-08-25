Free VC Advice For Startups, Via Twitter

Peter Kafka

Twitter may not be best place for startups to look for funding, but it does offer other services. Free advice, for instance, from some Web-friendly investors, via the just-launched VCtips.

VCtips is a Twiter bot — a Twitter feed with multiple authors — created by Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures’ Bryce Roberts. The two of them, along with 8 other VCs, use the service to offer advice and aphorisms, fortune cookie-style, to startups. Like:

if you’re not funny, don’t use humour in your pitch. vc meetings aren’t the best venue for trying out new material.

Here is the roster of other advice-givers. We gather that the list will be growing in the days to come:

Josh Kopelman, First Round Capital
Chris Sacca, former Google exec-turned angel
Rob Hayes, First Round
David Hornik, August Capital
Andy Weissman, Betaworks
Bijan Sabet, Spark Capital
Albert Wenger, USV
Aydin Senkut, Felcis Ventures

