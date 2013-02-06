10 Stellar Travel Apps You've Probably Never Heard Of

Want to eat at the best spots in town while you're on vacation? Don't mess around with online reviews from average Joes.

Instead, download the Find. Eat. Drink. app, which sources recommendations from industry insiders--the chefs, sommeliers, bartenders, and bakers who work with food and drink for a living.

Going to be out of cell-phone range? Download one of the PDF guides for the city you're travelling to and you'll get all the info without any of the roaming charges.

Free for Apple