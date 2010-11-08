Now The World's Leaders Want A Free Trade Area Of The Pacific Ocean

Today leaders from 21 different countries around the Pacific Ocean began meetings with the aim of setting up a free trade area around the region, according to the AP.



Countries that would be involved: The United States, China, Japan, Canada, Australia, and many other developing nations along the rim.

The goal: The FTAAP (Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific).

The zone would be massive, and certainly compete with the size of the European Union and its regional pacts in North Africa.

It is only the beginning of these discussions, but with so much public discontent over the NAFTA agreement, it is likely progress on this deal might be greeted with as many cheers as boos.

