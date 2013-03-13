Hey Brands: Score A Free Ticket And Learn How To Get ROI From Facebook, Twitter, And LinkedIn

Photo: Instagram

Businesses that want to know how to measure their social media impact just got lucky.Business Insider is giving away five tickets to Social Media ROI, the third-annual conference on measuring and amplifying business results on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, Tumblr, and more.



Social Media ROI takes place May 15, 2013 in New York.

Speakers will also discuss how social media fits into broader marketing and product strategy.

Speakers include:

Michael Dubin, Dollar Shave Club

Jennifer Fleiss, Rent The Runway

Erich Marx, Nissan North America

Scott Roen, American Express

Rick Wion, McDonald’s Corporation

And more!

Make your brand part of the excitement at Social Media ROI. Five tickets will be given away to brands that email [email protected] with “NEED SOCIAL ROI” in the subject and describe why they need to be there. Write now and you could join 300 executives who are passionate about engaging fans and generating returns in social media.

Not a brand? No problem. You can register for a ticket here. Hurry! The early bird expires soon.

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their social efforts. Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture. Investors in social-media analytics and social commerce companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs.Want to sponsor the event? Email us at [email protected] for more information.

Follow us on @BI_Events for discounts, updates and more. See you in May!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.