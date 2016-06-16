10 things you should ask for on your next flight

iStock/Panmaule Enjoy a complimentary drink on your next flight.

There are plenty of free goodies you can snag on a flight, if you know to ask for them.

A Reddit thread asked flight attendants about secret perks passengers should be taking advantage of on flights. We consulted that thread and did some of our own research to create the following list.

From free alcoholic drinks to ibuprofen, here are ten things you should ask for on your next flight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.