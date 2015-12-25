17 things you should definitely ask for the next time you check in to a hotel

Photo: Shutterstock

Hotel rooms have a ton of free amenities that are just waiting for the travellers who are savvy enough to ask for them.

Since many of these items aren’t found in the rooms themselves, guests often don’t even realise they’re available free of charge.

We spoke to representatives from Hilton Worldwide and Starwood Hotels and Resorts, who helped us put together a list of free amenities you should snag during your next trip.

It turns out you can often get everything from free GoPro camera rentals to curling irons sent straight to your room.

