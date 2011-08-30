10 Apps That Will Help You Ditch Your Expensive Texting Plan Forever

Photo: YouTube

AT&T decided to kill off all texting plan options but its $20 unlimited plan this month.As of August 21, you can no longer get the 1,000 message plan for $10 per month. (That was a sweetspot for many users.)



If you don’t want to play by AT&T’s (or any other carrier’s) rules when it comes to texting plans, there are plenty of apps for every platform that will let you do it for free.

Many give you a new number to text from, but alerting your friends to your new digits is a small price to pay. We gathered our favourite free texting apps for iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone here.

