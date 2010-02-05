You'll Never Guess What The Newest Perk At Barclays Is

The tampon dispenser on at least one floor inside of Barclays headquarters no longer requires payment, according to a Barclays insider.



It is not clear if this is a firm wide perk or something confined to one floor at Barclays. Women on other floors did not return calls for comment.

The Barclays spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment because we felt too ridiculous asking about this.

