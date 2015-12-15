Police in China shoved protesters outside a high-profile free speech trial

Police and protesters clashed outside of Beijing’s court building, where a well-known civil rights lawyer was standing trial. Plainclothes officers shoved protesters, even knocking one man to the ground as he expressed the need for everyday Chinese citizens to speak out against injustices by the government.

Diplomat Dan Biers from the US embassy in Beijing was also shoved while expressing his concern about the arrest and detainment of civil rights lawyer Pu Zhiquiang.

Zhiqiang was charged for allegedly inciting ethnic hatred, picking quarrels, and provoking trouble for several posts he wrote on an online microblog, similar to Twitter. Biers said these, “vague charges,” concerned the US embassy.

Foreign diplomats and journalists were not allowed in the court building during the trial, which only lasted three hours.

Zhiqiang faces up to eight years in prison.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

