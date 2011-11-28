Free Shipping On The Web Isn't So 'Free' Anymore

Photo: AP Images

It’s no surprise why online shopping is so popular.”You get the item quickly, you don’t pay for shipping, you often receive better prices, and you don’t have to leave your house,” said Andrew Schrage, founder of Money Crashers.



In response to shoppers like Schrage, businesses have been giving away free shipping with a vengeance.

Some 93 per cent of stores will offer at least one free shipping deal this year, which means a six per cent increase from last year. Meanwhile 30 per cent of store sites will offer free shipping on Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Experts like Kit Yarrow, a professor of psychology and marketing at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, Calif., told Smart Money that free shipping has become an expectation. However, things don’t always don’t always pan out for consumers.

Retailers may raise the price of their products to make up for shipping costs or bar consumers from using coupons. Shoppers are warned to consider the overall package, including whether or not you can combine discounts.

Besides analysing the overall deal, Schrage advises shoppers to stick to Web-based companies when shopping online.

“Online sites like Amazon almost ALWAYS have as cheap, and usually cheaper, prices than these retailers who also provide free shipping,” he said.

He points out that companies like Amazon even offer two-day shipping for free, and maintain great return policies that prove to be better than those of bricks-and-mortar stores.

From time to time Schrage admits you will seen an online site offer a higher retail price with free shipping. But stay away—you can score a better deal.

Check out 10 FREE Black Friday apps to help you survive the mall >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.