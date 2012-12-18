Free Shipping Day Is Finally Here –– Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: sippingtea

Thanks to Christmas creep, last minute shoppers are just as privy to deals late in the holiday shopping game as the early birds.Chief among them is Free Shipping Day, which falls on Dec. 17.



Throughout the day, online stores will roll out free shipping offers on gifts with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Not one to be outdone, Amazon has already upped the ante with an incredible deal on shipping for the next few days. Now through Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. EST, the site will offer free one-day shipping on thousands of items.

There are a lot of great sites that are tracking offers like this, but here are a few we recommend:

Freeshipping.org and Freeshippingday.com –– Hands down, these sites have the most comprehensive lists of sites offering free shipping.

FatWallet.com –– You can double up on deals using FatWallet, which also offers cashback savings if you link from their site to your store of choice. Also, check out their list of the “Top Free Shipping Stores Offering Guaranteed Christmas Delivery.”

Retailmenot.com –– Like the aforementioned sites, you’ll find an easy-to-search list of sites offering free shipping deals on Retailmenot as well. But you also get the added bonus of discount codes you can apply at checkout for even greater savings.

Free shipping is so high in demand among shoppers that it’s hardly become a rarity these days.

“Free shipping has become, in general, a requirement amongst retailers, and as we approach Christmas, speed will be a necessity if retailers hope to lure additional shoppers,” says Dealnews.com expert Jeff Somogyyi. “As such, we might even see more expedited shipping discounts in 2012, from an even wider variety of merchants.”

That should give procrastinators something to celebrate.

