Over 1,000 Stores Are Offering Free Shipping Today -- Here Are Our Favourites

Today, December 18, 2014 is Free Shipping Day. It may be a retail gimmick to drive purchases before the holidays, but it’s done with the guarantee that it will get to you by Christmas. Over 1,000 stores are participating, but we’ve rounded up the best ones below:

Clothing:

Bergdorf Goodman (use code “BGGIFT”)

Bill’s Khakis (use code “BKSHIP”)

Brooklyn Industries (use code “SHIPDAY2014”)

H&M

J. Crew (use code “Jingle”)

L.L. Bean

Levi’s

Lucky Brand

Madewell

Nieman Marcus (use code “NMRUSH”)

Nordstrom

Ralph Lauren (use code “FREESHIP”)

Sak’s Fifth Avenue (use code “HOLIDAY”)

Yoox

Accessories:

Jack Spade

Ray Bans

Shinola Watches

The Art of Shaving

Shoes:

Nike

Piperlime

Puma

Zappos

Workout:

Under Armour (use code “FREESHIPUA”)

Sports Authority

Home/Outdoor:

Cabelas (use code “4FREESHIP”)

Le Creuset Cookware (use code “FREESHIPDAY”)

REI

Target (use code “JOY30”)

West Elm (use code “GETGIFTING”)

The full list of stores is available here.

