There's A Free Screening Of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Near Goldman Sachs Tomorrow Night

There’s a free screening of “The Wolf Of Wall Street” on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. EST in Battery Park City.

You can RSVP to watch the film at TheWolfOfWallStreet.com [via Bloomberg TV].

It will be playing at the Regal Battery Park City, which is located behind Goldman Sachs’ offices at 200 West Street.

“The Wolf Of Wall Street” is the movie adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s tell-all memoir from his days of running a boiler room in the 90s. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill and it’s directed by Martin Scorsese.

It debuts in theatres on Christmas Day.

Watch the trailer here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.