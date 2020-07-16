Here's how Europeans are getting Renault EVs for free or super cheap

- Super-high subsidies in Germany mean car shoppers there are able to snag a Renault for free, Bloomberg’s Elisa Miebach and Stefan Nicola report.
- The government is giving away up to 9,000 euros for each electric car that they buy.
- In France and the Netherlands as well, electric-car subsidies are egging consumers on to buy more – even as demand for gas-powered vehicles craters and cities create regulations to ban them in the future, Bloomberg reports.
- Bloomberg writes that company cars in Germany typically come with the best deals, but that private drivers can still lease an EV for as low as 39 euros per month.
- French consumers can lease the Renault Zoe, a hatchback electric model, for just 79 euros a month.
- Some offers, Bloomberg reports, do come with one-time fees or down payments.
