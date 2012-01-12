Free Pure Gold Sculptures for Carlsberg Beer Lovers

If you love beer and are in the neighbourhood of Malaysia, make sure that you swig your fair share of Carlsberg. Carlsberg Malaysia is offering gold and other prizes worth a total of RM4,888,888 ($ 1.5 Million USD) for the upcoming Chinese New Year. The number 8 is considered significant in China since it is associated with wealth or prosperity.



Eight pieces of pure gold sculptures are to be given away to lucky winners , each of which is worth RM9,999 ($3,000). The promotion is to go on until February 6 or until stocks last. Consumers shall be eligible to enter the contest upon purchase of big bottles (long necks) of Carlsberg beers.

Other promotional gifts include 888 pieces of pure gold, 999 pendants worth RM999 each and 688,888 bottles of limited edition Carlsberg gold pints that come in special packaging.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.