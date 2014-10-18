A Store Is Selling This Bundle Of Sticks For $68

The clothing store Free People has opened a “Spirituality Shop” and is selling sticks and logs wrapped in yarn for $US68.

Free People, which has a Woodstock vibe, is also selling crystals and dreamcatchers, reports Death and Taxes.

Here is the Cosmic Stick, which is advertised as a Free People “exclusive” but is also just a log with decorative thread wrapped around it.

If you don’t want to splurge, there is a $US28 bundle of decorative Sun Sticks:

So far, there is one review for the Cosmic Stick, which very obviously reads like a joke.

Here it is:

very effective. good stick. 9.16.2014- this is a great stick. I guess it used to be a tree. it has a rock tied to it, which feels very spiritual. it also has some string tied to it, which makes it so much more than just a stick. I can’t wait to incorporate my new stick into my daily life and activities. don’t think that you could just go outside and find any stick and tie string and rocks to it. that is definitely not what kind of stick this is. it is a different sort of stick, a stick that you have to buy on the internet and have shipped to your home. that’s why it’s special.

