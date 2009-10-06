Web 2.0 Expo: Be Our Guest

SAI is passing out two tickets to Web 2.0 Expo, November 16-19 in New York City. If you’re one of two lucky commenters, a ticket could be yours.



Web 2.0 Expo is a conference for people who care about embracing and extending the opportunities created by the latest digital technologies. The Expo will feature keynote speakers, a showcase of promising new companies via Launch Pad, 50+ sessions covering 10 different topics, networking opportunities, and more.

Each pass is a $1,995 value.

Now that you’re dying to attend, here’s how to go on us:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the event November 16-19.

2. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, October 6th, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick two winners.

If you don’t win, be sure to register by October 8th to save $350 on your ticket. For more information about the conference and to register, click here.

