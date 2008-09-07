Two Passes To The Social Ad Summit In Tribeca

Just how does a site effectively monetise a social network? It’s not easy, but on September 15, some of Silicon Alley’s leaders in the field will be meeting in Tribeca to share their thoughts at the Social Ad Summit. Invited speakers come from MySpace, Meebo, Avenue A/Razorfish, DoubleClick, and elsewhere, so we’re expecting a worthwhile event.



The day-long powwow is billed as “invite-only,” but SAI has two spots on the guest list reserved for our readers. Like to go? Comment on this post and let us know you want in.

Our standard rules apply:

Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York for the event on Monday, September 15. REGISTER for an account on SAI and give us your email address. We promise never to spam you or sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Leave a comment on this post. One entry per person. No bots or automated scripts allowed. Email address must be valid. Limit one pass per person.

We’ll close comments on this post at 5:00:00 pm Thursday, September 11, and use our handy random number generator to pick a valid entry.

Good luck and we’ll see you at the event.

