Free Passes To Personal Democracy Forum: Comment To Win!

Hot ticket items up for grabs! SAI has three free passes to the 6th Annual Personal Democracy Forum, June 29-30 in New York City. The conference is run by Silicon Alley 100 honoree Andrew Rasiej. If you’re the lucky commenter, one ticket could be yours.



America’s foremost leaders and luminaries from all segments of the Internet, new media, and political arenas will converge in New York at Lincoln centre, Frederick P. Rose Hall for the event. This year’s theme is “We.gov,” focusing attention on how people are using the Internet and interactive communications technologies to transform governance through political campaigns, media, and civic action.

Now that you’re dying to attend, here’s how to win the tickets:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the event on June 29-30.

2. Register for a Silicon Alley Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, June 17 we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick three winners.

For more information about the conference and to register, click here. See you at the conference!

