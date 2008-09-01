Free Passes To The I-Stage Competition in Vegas

SAI has two passes to the geekiest autumn event in Sin City, the i-stage competition. Here’s how it works: Inventors compete and pitch their ideas for new gadgets to a distinguished panel of technology journalists and VCs. Besides free press and buzz, the winner takes home a $50,000 cash prize. We’re expecting to see some really cool new devices make their first-ever public showing at the event.



To get your free passes (valued at $375 a pop), all you need to do is the following:

Please only enter the contest if you can make it to Las Vegas for the event on Monday, October 20. REGISTER for an account on SAI and give us your email address. We promise never to spam you or sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Leave a comment on this post. One entry per person. No bots or automated scripts allowed. Email address must be valid. Limit one pass per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00:00 pm Friday, September 5, we’ll close comments to this post and use our handy random number generator to pick a valid entry.

Good luck and we’ll see you in Vegas.

