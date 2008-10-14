Free Passes To ad:tech NY

Like free things? SAI has two passes, worth $1,795 each, to ad:tech New York November 3-6. They could be yours and they couldn’t be easier to win. Jonathan Klein, President of CNN/U.S,. and Sherry Lazarus, CEO Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, will be presenting. This year’s theme is “How digital is transforming all media.”



Interested? Here’s the scoop:

Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the event the week of November 3rd. REGISTER for an account on SAI and give us your email address. We promise never to spam you or sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Leave a comment on this post. One entry per person. No bots or automated scripts allowed. Email address must be valid. Limit one pass per person. At 5:00pm ET time on Thursday, October 16th we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy random-number generator to pick a winner. It’s that easy.

The two winners can attend ad:tech’s:

Conference: Tuesday, November 4: 9:00am – 5:00pm Wednesday, November 5: 9:30am – 6:15pm Thursday, November 6: 9:30am – 4:00pm

Exhibit Hall: Monday, November 3: 10:00am – 6:00pm Tuesday, November 4: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Ready, set, comment!

