Free Pass To Web 2.0 Expo, Get It Here

The Web 2.0 Conference is coming to New York from Sept 16 – 19. Henry Blodget will be moderating a panel called “Cashing Out: When, How, and How Much.”



We know: your company is a labour of love. But let’s be serious. It’s also a labour of capitalism. And at some point you’re going to want to turn that labour into wealth. Dividends? Sale? IPO? Henry Blodget and our expert panel will reveal the secrets to cashing out.

Want to hear this and other Web 2.0 speakers including Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post, Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com and Tim O’Reilly of O’Reilly Media? We have a pass to the event, valued at $1095 a pop.

Leave a comment on this post, telling us you want in. (Be sure to register for a Silicon Alley Insider account with your email, which gives you an alleyinsider.com URL with all of your comments in one place, as well as more nifty things to come). At 5:00 pm EST on August 1, we’ll pick a number between 1 and the total number of comments. If it’s your number, you win.

Feel free to comment as many times as you like. But if you don’t win, you can at least get $100 off your Web 2.0 Expo registration with code “webny08bm7.”

