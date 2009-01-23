Free Online Porn Takes its Toll: Playboy Consolidates Web And Print Offices (PLA)

Print media is having a tough time adjusting to content being available and free on the Internet. That goes double for Playboy (PLA), which is finding it increasingly hard to charge money for its editorial package of journalism and naked women.



As the company makes its transition to non-media sources of revenue like its Vegas nightclub, what’s left of Playboy mag is being merged into playboy.com.

NYPost: HUGH Hefner may be old, but his Playboy Enterprises is taking a new approach to ease the ache of the crumbling magazine market. “Playboy is combining its Web site and magazine staff into one editorial organisation,” said our source. The move includes a lot of changes, including replacing the magazine’s editorial director, Chris Napolitano, with current online director Jimmy Jellinek, and moving the whole team to Playboy’s hometown of Chicago. “Playboy is closing its New York office and moving all edit operations to Chicago,” said our snitch. Playboy had no comment.

