10 free online courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion to sign up for right now that will make you a better leader

- Leaders are reckoning with racial injustice in the workplace.
- Here are several free online courses you can take on DEI.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have been buzzwords in business for years, with few results. That is, until the summer of 2020 when the killing of George Floyd and a pandemic awoke leaders to massive racial injustice.
Companies have been hiring executives to lead the charge on DEI. Leaders are making huge financial commitments to empower Black and Hispanic communities.
If you’re a leader, manager, or a worker with goal of becoming a manager, it’s important to know how to navigate a diverse workforce and be an inclusive person. Insider combed through several popular learning websites to find several free courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion that can help make you a better leader.
Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an article originally published in October 2020.
Duration: 1 day
Time commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes
This introductory class is a great primer for managers with diverse teams. Students learn how to implement an open-door policy that encourages communication, how to work with multigenerational teams, how to identify negative behaviors that could derail your team, and using coaching tools to work with your direct reports.
Duration: 2 weeks
Time commitment: 8 hours
This course explains how power and privilege play out in organizations, how companies can turn Black Lives Matter calls for action into new policies, how to have difficult conversations around race and power at work, and how to begin to root out bias in hiring practices.
Duration: 4 weeks
Time commitment: 8 hours
This course starts with an overview of key diversity concepts, like LGBTQ issues in the workplace, disability inclusion, and how to avoid ageism and sexism in the workplace. Learners then begin to look at their own thought processes to examine their own bias and prejudice, to be a better leader. The course also includes a number of case studies around specific issues in certain countries, like LGBTQ issues in India, and ageism in the US.
Duration: 4 weeks
Time commitment: 15 hours
This class gives students an overview of gender and sexuality issues in the workplace. It starts with clear explanations on the differences between sex, gender, and sexuality, explains key terms, and includes quizzes. Students learn common examples of gender and sex stereotyping and discrimination, in order to avoid them, as well as a section on how to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.
Duration: 2-3 days
Time commitment: 2 hours
This course explores the benefits of diversity in an organization, how to develop an action plan to better incorporate diversity into your company, and anti-bias training in several key areas like race and ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, and religion.
Duration: 1 day
Time commitment: 47 minutes
This course offers practical tips for engaging and retaining diverse talent, how to listen to your employees when issues arise, and how to encourage others at your organization to embrace a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Duration: 3 weeks
Time commitment: 3 hours per week
The class focuses on unconscious bias, how to recognize harmful thought patterns as it relates to diversity, the different types of diversity that exist, and how to have an accepting mindset.
Duration: 1 day
Time commitment: 24 minutes
In this short class, you’ll learn how to recognize and acknowledge your own biases to prevent yourself from making unfair decisis ons. The instructor explains some of the most common forms that a bias takes: affinity bias, halo bias, perception bias, and confirmation bias.
Duration: 3 weeks
Time commitment: 3 hours per week
This course seeks to answer the questions: “How can we learn to embrace differences and celebrate them?” and “How can we explore and welcome diversity?” The course goes over the different types of diversity that exist (from gender to neurodiversity), unconcious bias and affinity bias, how to have difficult conversations around privelage, and how to be a more accepting leader.
Duration: 6 months
Time commitment: 3 hours per week
This class is split into five-part series that includes lectures on how to lead a diverse team, manage conflict, and create a team culture of continuous learning. In addition, students will learn how to build their own emotional intelligence, a key to inclusive leadership.