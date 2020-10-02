10 free online courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion to sign up for right now that will make you a better leader

More companies are hiring leaders in diversity, equity, and inclusion. mediaphotos/Getty Images

Leaders are reckoning with racial injustice in the workplace.

Here are several free online courses you can take on DEI.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have been buzzwords in business for years, with few results. That is, until the summer of 2020 when the killing of George Floyd and a pandemic awoke leaders to massive racial injustice.

Companies have been hiring executives to lead the charge on DEI. Leaders are making huge financial commitments to empower Black and Hispanic communities.

If you’re a leader, manager, or a worker with goal of becoming a manager, it’s important to know how to navigate a diverse workforce and be an inclusive person. Insider combed through several popular learning websites to find several free courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion that can help make you a better leader.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an article originally published in October 2020.

Managing a diverse team Instructor Vanessa Womack is a co-author of ‘The Female CEO’ and the founder of Vanessa Womack consulting group. Linkedin Learning Institution: Linkedin Learning Linkedin Learning Duration: 1 day Time commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes This introductory class is a great primer for managers with diverse teams. Students learn how to implement an open-door policy that encourages communication, how to work with multigenerational teams, how to identify negative behaviors that could derail your team, and using coaching tools to work with your direct reports. Sign up here>> Foundations of diversity and inclusion Laura Morgan Roberts is a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. UVA Institution: University of Virginia University of Virginia Duration: 2 weeks Time commitment: 8 hours This course explains how power and privilege play out in organizations, how companies can turn Black Lives Matter calls for action into new policies, how to have difficult conversations around race and power at work, and how to begin to root out bias in hiring practices. Sign up here>> Diversity and inclusion in the workplace Junko Takagi is the diversity and leadership chair at the School of Business. ESSEC Institution: ESSEC Business School ESSEC Business School Duration: 4 weeks Time commitment: 8 hours This course starts with an overview of key diversity concepts, like LGBTQ issues in the workplace, disability inclusion, and how to avoid ageism and sexism in the workplace. Learners then begin to look at their own thought processes to examine their own bias and prejudice, to be a better leader. The course also includes a number of case studies around specific issues in certain countries, like LGBTQ issues in India, and ageism in the US. Sign up here>> Gender and sexuality: Diversity and inclusion in the workplace Susan Marine is an assistant professor and program director of the higher education master’s program at Merrimack College. University of Pittsburgh Institution: University of Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh Duration: 4 weeks Time commitment: 15 hours This class gives students an overview of gender and sexuality issues in the workplace. It starts with clear explanations on the differences between sex, gender, and sexuality, explains key terms, and includes quizzes. Students learn common examples of gender and sex stereotyping and discrimination, in order to avoid them, as well as a section on how to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Sign up here>> Diversity for dummies: making multiculturalism work Warren Chalklen is a diversity, equity, and inclusion online educator and the author of ‘Reconsidering Roots.’ Udemy Institution: Udemy Udemy Duration: 2-3 days Time commitment: 2 hours This course explores the benefits of diversity in an organization, how to develop an action plan to better incorporate diversity into your company, and anti-bias training in several key areas like race and ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, and religion. Sign up here>> Diversity, inclusion, and belonging Pat Wadors is the chief talent officer at ServiceNow, an American software company. Linkedin Learning Institution: Linkedin Learning Linkedin Learning Duration: 1 day Time commitment: 47 minutes This course offers practical tips for engaging and retaining diverse talent, how to listen to your employees when issues arise, and how to encourage others at your organization to embrace a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Sign up here>> Understanding diversity and inclusion The course is taught by Charles Calahan, assistant director of global learning development at Purdue University. Future Learn Institution: Purdue University Purdue University Duration: 3 weeks Time commitment: 3 hours per week The class focuses on unconscious bias, how to recognize harmful thought patterns as it relates to diversity, the different types of diversity that exist, and how to have an accepting mindset. Sign up here>> Unconscious Bias Stacey A. Gordon is a diversity, inclusion, and career strategist and the CEO of Rework Work. LinkedIn Learning Institution: Linkedin Learning Linkedin Learning Duration: 1 day Time commitment: 24 minutes In this short class, you’ll learn how to recognize and acknowledge your own biases to prevent yourself from making unfair decisis ons. The instructor explains some of the most common forms that a bias takes: affinity bias, halo bias, perception bias, and confirmation bias. Sign up here>> Understanding Diversity and Inclusion Institution: Purdue University via FutureLearn Purdue University via FutureLearn Duration: 3 weeks Time commitment: 3 hours per week This course seeks to answer the questions: “How can we learn to embrace differences and celebrate them?” and “How can we explore and welcome diversity?” The course goes over the different types of diversity that exist (from gender to neurodiversity), unconcious bias and affinity bias, how to have difficult conversations around privelage, and how to be a more accepting leader. Sign up here>> Culture-Driven Team Building The class is taught by Greg Urban, a professor of anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. Facebook/University of Pennsylvania Institution: The University of Pennsylvania via Coursera The University of Pennsylvania via Coursera Duration: 6 months Time commitment: 3 hours per week This class is split into five-part series that includes lectures on how to lead a diverse team, manage conflict, and create a team culture of continuous learning. In addition, students will learn how to build their own emotional intelligence, a key to inclusive leadership. Sign up here>>