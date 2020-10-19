6 free online courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion to sign up for right now that will make you a better leader

mediaphotos/Getty Images More companies are hiring leaders in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) used to be an empty buzzword, until the killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic forced leaders to reckon with racial injustice in the US.

Now, Americans want leaders to prioritise racial equity in the workplace.

If you want to become a better manager, or set yourself up to become a leader within your company, it’s important to have an understanding of DEI.

Here are six free online courses on DEI from places like the University of Virginia, and the University of Pittsburgh.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have been buzzwords in business for years, with little results. That is, until the killing of George Floyd and a pandemic awoke leaders and the American public to massive racial injustice.

Now, more companies are hiring executives to lead the charge on DEI. Leaders are making huge financial commitments to empower Black and Latino communities.

If you’re a leader, manager, or a worker with goal of becoming a manager, it’s important to know how to navigate a diverse workforce and be an inclusive person.

Business Insider combed through several popular learning websites to find several free courses on diversity, equity, and inclusion that can help make you a better leader.

Managing a diverse team

Linkedin Learning Instructor Vanessa Womack is a co-author of ‘The Female CEO’ and the founder of Vanessa Womack consulting group.

Institution: Linkedin Learning

Duration: 1 day

Time commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes

This introductory class is a great primer for managers with diverse teams. Students learn how to implement an open-door policy that encourages communication, how to work with multigenerational teams, how to identify negative behaviours that could derail your team, and using coaching tools to work with your direct reports.



Sign up here>>



Foundations of diversity and inclusion

UVA Laura Morgan Roberts is a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Institution: University of Virginia

Duration: 2 weeks

Time commitment: 8 hours

This course explains how power and privilege play out in organisations, how companies can turn Black Lives Matter calls for action into new policies, how to have difficult conversations around race and power at work, and how to begin to root out bias in hiring practices.



Sign up here>>



Diversity and inclusion in the workplace

ESSEC Junko Takagi is the diversity and leadership chair at the ESSEC School of Business.

Institution: ESSEC Business School

Duration: 4 weeks

Time commitment: 8 hours

This course starts with an overview of key diversity concepts, like LGBTQ issues in the workplace, disability inclusion, and how to avoid ageism and sexism in the workplace. Learners then begin to look at their own thought processes to examine their own bias and prejudice, to be a better leader. The course also includes a number of case studies around specific issues in certain countries, like LGBTQ issues in India, and ageism in the US.



Sign up here>>



Gender and sexuality: Diversity and inclusion in the workplace

University of Pittsburgh Susan Marine is an assistant professor and program director of the higher education master’s program at Merrimack College.

Institution: University of Pittsburgh

Duration: 4 weeks

Time commitment: 15 hours

This class gives students an overview of gender and sexuality issues in the workplace. It starts with clear explanations on the differences between sex, gender, and sexuality, explains key terms, and includes quizzes. Students learn common examples of gender and sex stereotyping and discrimination, in order to avoid them, as well as a section on how to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.



Sign up here>>



Diversity for dummies: making multiculturalism work

Udemy Warren Chalklen is a diversity, equity, and inclusion online educator and the author of ‘Reconsidering Roots.’

Institution: Udemy

Duration: 2-3 days

Time commitment: 2 hours

This course explores the benefits of diversity in an organisation, how to develop an action plan to better incorporate diversity into your company, and anti-bias training in several key areas like race and ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, and religion.



Sign up here>>



Diversity, inclusion, and belonging

Linkedin Learning Pat Wadors is the chief talent officer at ServiceNow, an American software company.

Institution: Linkedin Learning

Duration: 1 day

Time commitment: 47 minutes

This course offers practical tips for engaging and retaining diverse talent, how to listen to your employees when issues arise, and how to encourage others at your organisation to embrace a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Sign up here>>



