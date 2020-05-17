9 free online courses you can sign up for right now to improve your professional skills and career prospects

GaudiLab/Shutterstock Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and edX offer a range of free online courses that can help you advance your career.

For millions of Americans who have been recently laid off or furloughed, now is a great time to look into career-boosting online courses.

Business Insider reviewed popular online education websites and found several free courses.

Subjects include how to think more creatively, what makes a good resume, and how to be productive while working from home.

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans with more time on their hands.

Some workers have faced layoffs, furlough, reduced hours, or are working remotely. This means now could be a good time to invest in your long-term career growth. If you want to work on landing your next job, or simply want to think more about your career during this time, now is a great time to take a free online course on those topics.

Business Insider went through some of the most well-known online education platforms like Coursera, edX, and Udemy, and found several courses you can take, from how to write a resume to boosting your negotiation skills and creative thinking. All that’s required is an email to sign up.

“The Science of Wellbeing,” which is Yale’s most popular course, can help you learn to be happier, wherever you are in life.

edX Laurie Santos is a professor of psychology at Yale University.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: Yale University

What students learn: In this course, students learn tricks to rewire the way they think in order to have a more positive outlook on life. It’s Yale University’s most popular course.



The helpful 1-hour course “How to Be Productive Working From Home” gives newly remote workers handy tips.

Udemy Rebecca Brizi is a business and entrepreneur consultant.

Platform: Udemy

Provider: Rebecca Brizi, a business and entrepreneur consultant

What students learn: Want to know how to be as productive at home as you were in the office? This short video course will give helpful tips.



The class “Creative Thinking” helps you approaching problems from fresh angles.

edX Peter Childs is head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London.

Platform: edX

Provider: Imperial College London

What students learn: This course teaches people how to better solve problems, come up with ideas, and excel in your chosen career.



In “The Science of Success,” students learn to overcome what’s holding them back from achieving their goals.

Coursera Paula Caproni is a faculty member in the management and organisations department at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: University of Michigan

What students learn: Learners will learn about growth mindset, self-limiting beliefs, and other research into what makes people successful in life, regardless of your job.



If you’re trying to make a name for yourself, “Introduction to Personal Branding” is a great starter course.

Coursera Kimberley Barker is the University of Virginia’s Claude Moore Health Sciences Library’s digital initiatives librarian.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: University of Virginia

What students learn: Users will learn how to build a brand, set themselves up on different social media platforms, and create a personal mission statement.



“How to Be a Successful, Inclusive Leader” is a great option for managers or people who hope to soon become a manager, regardless of industry.

edX Instructors Deepali Bagati, Krista Brookman, and Emily Troiano are all with Catalyst, a global nonprofit that works with companies around the world to accelerate women into leadership.

Platform: edX

Provider: Catalyst

What students learn: This class teaches participants how to bolster key leadership skills to succeed in the modern, diverse workplace like empowering others, humility, and empathy.



This short course, “How to Write a Résumé,” can help you present your experience in the best way possible.

Coursera Zachary Slaybaugh is was previously a career counselor for SUNY Buffalo.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: The State University of New York

What students learn: This course is designed mainly for college students who are writing their first résumé or for young professionals looking to give an old résumé a fresh professional look.



“Mindshift: How to Break Through Obstacles” can help you see your career in a whole new light, especially if you’re facing an obstacle like a recent lay off.

Coursera Barbara Oakley is a professor of engineering at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, and Terrence Sejnowski is pioneer in computational neuroscience and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: McMaster University

What students learn: Users learn a variety of great career tips, including how to seek out career mentors, how to get out of a career rut, and how to avoid common pitfalls.



The course “Successful Negotiation,” walks students through what makes a good argument in a negotiation.

Coursera George Siedel is an American author and professor emeritus at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Platform: Coursera

Provider: University of Michigan

What students learn: In this course, students watch videos on how to prepare for a negotiation, as well as tips on how to succeed to get your desired outcome.



