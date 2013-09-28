How To Get Into 1,400 Museums For Free On National Museum Day

Shutterstock The space shuttle Discovery on display at its permanent home at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where admission is free all year long.

More than 1,400 museums across the country will be open for free this Saturday September 28th as a part of

Smithsonian Magazine’s eighth annual National Museum Day.

All visitors need is a Museum Day Live! ticket (available as a free download through The Smithsonian’s website), which grants two people access the museum in lieu of general admission costs.

For more information on National Museum Day, head over to The Smithsonian’s website, and check out some of the participating museums below:

Adler Planetarium, Chicago, IL

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, New York, NY

Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Richmond, VA

Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst, MA

Harvard Museum of Natural History, Cambridge, MA

Museum of American Finance, New York, NY

New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans, LA

San Diego Air and Space Museum, San Diego, CA

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C. (all Smithsonian and Smithsonian-affiliated museums are free)

The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.

For a complete list of museums and to find one in your area, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.