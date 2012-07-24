If You Bought A Mac Within The Last Month You Need To Know This

Photo: KRO-Media via Flickr

Apple is expected to release its newest operating system, Mountain Lion, this week.If you purchased a Mac within the last month Apple is going to give you a free copy of Mountain Lion.



Apple calls the benefit its “Up-to-Date” program.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Up-to-Date upgrade will be available at no additional charge from the Mac App Store to all customers who purchase a qualifying new Mac system from Apple or an Apple authorised Reseller on or after June 11, 2012.

Customers who purchase a qualifying Mac between June 11, 2012 and the date when Mountain Lion is available in the Mac App Store will have 30 days from the date Mountain Lion becomes available to make their Up-To-Date request.

Customers who purchase a qualifying Mac after Mountain Lion becomes available in the Mac App Store will have 30 days from the date they purchase their Mac to make their Up-To-Date request.

When Mountain Lion is released you’ll want to head over to www.apple.com/osx/uptodate/.

You’ll enter some details (have your receipt handy), including your Apple ID, the store your purchased your computer from (you won’t need this if you bought the computer online), and a few more details. Remember you only have 30 days from when Mountain Lion is released to redeem this benefit.

Apple will then email you a unique promo code that you can use to upgrade to Mountain Lion in the Mac App Store.

If you didn’t recently purchase a Mac you will be able to get Mountain Lion from the Mac App Store for $19.99.

Don’t Miss: Here’s Everything Apple Didn’t Tell You About Mountain Lion>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.