Microsoft's aggressive free upgrade campaign for Windows 10 hasn't led to a blowout success

Microsoft has been running a rather aggressive campaign to get people to take advantage of its Windows 10 free upgrade, constantly throwing pop-up ads at random moments. There’s even a word for it: nagware.

But so far, the campaign hasn’t seen the runaway success Microsoft may have been hoping for. As this chart by Statista shows, Windows 10 just surpassed the market share of Windows 8/8.1, which was poorly received, and still lags behind the user base of Windows 7 by a wide margin.

Although Windows 10 adoption hasn’t blown people away, it’s still shaping up to be one of the most popular products to come out of Microsoft in a long time. It’s now installed on 300 million active devices and has seen faster adoption than any of its Windows predecessors.

It remains to be seen if its growth will keep up for the rest of the year. Microsoft’s free Windows 10 upgrade offer ends on July 29, from which it will cost $119 to get the new version of it.

