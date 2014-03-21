Here's Where You Can Get Free Macaron Cookies In New York City Today

Today is NYC Macaron Day! Which means you can celebrate with a delicious, free treat.

To honour these petite pastries, bakeries across New York are handing out free samples to customers who mention the holiday.

And if you like what you taste and want to pay for more, a portion of the day’s macaron sales will be donated to City-Harvest, a food rescue organisation.

Macaron Day was started 4 years ago by François Payard, chef and owner of FP Patisserie and François Payard Bakery, and is celebrated in conjunction with Jour du Macaron in Paris.

Here’s a list of macaron shops in NYC where you can nab a complimentary morsel:

Bisous, Ciao. Macarons:

101 Stanton Street, New York, NY

235 Bleecker Street, New York, NY

Bouchon Bakery:

10 Columbus Cir #3, New York, NY

1 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan, NY

Butterfield Market:

1114 Lexington Ave, New York, NY

Chantilly Patisserie:

135 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY

Eclair Bakery:

305 E 53rd St, New York, NY

Epicerie Boulud:

900 Broadway, New York, NY

FP Patisserie:

1293 3rd Ave, New York, NY

1 W 59th St, New York, NY

François Payard Bakery:

116 W Houston St, New York, NY

210 Murray St, New York, NY

1775 Broadway, New York, NY

MacarOn Café:

161 W 36th St, New York, NY

625 Madison Ave, New York, NY

750 3rd Ave, New York, NY

Macaron Parlour:

560 Columbus Ave, Manhattan, New York, NY

111 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

Madmac – Madeleines and Macarons:

499 Park Avenue at 59th Street, New York, NY

Michael Allen International Confectioner:

275 Park Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Mille-feuille bakery cafe:

552 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY

SPOT DESSERT BAR:

13 St Marks Pl, New York, NY

Sugar and Plumm:

377 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY

257 Bleecker St, New York, NY

