CHAOS! This Is What Happens When You Offer Free Food To A Bunch Of Journalists

LAS VEGAS — Ah Vegas, the land of plenty.



Plenty of booze. Plenty of sand. Plenty of free stuff.

For the tech media covering the Consumer Electronics Show it also means plenty of free lunch. Every day the CEA, the organisation behind CES, provides free boxed lunches to members of the media.

Lunch is served starting at 11 a.m. And within minutes, there are over 100 journalists lined up for free grub. You can’t even find a seat.

By the way, that free grub consists of an apple and a sandwich.

See below for the photographic evidence:

The line, 17 minutes after lunch is announced.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The press room full of hungry tech journalists.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The press room filled up, so journalists were forced to eat in the hall outside.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

