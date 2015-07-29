You'll be able to get a free iPhone 6S when it launches if you buy an iPhone 6 through T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a really compelling deal for those thinking about upgrading their iPhone.

As part of a new promotion, you’ll be able to swap your new iPhone 6 for Apple’s next iPhone when it launches completely free of charge, the carrier announced on Tuesday.

You’ll just continue paying off your iPhone as you normally would on the Jump on Demand plan without paying extra for the upgrade.

There are a few conditions that apply. You must upgrade your phone to the iPhone 6 as part of T-Mobile’s Jump on Demand deal, which basically means you pay the phone off in monthly installments of $US15.

You have to upgrade by the end of the year to get this deal, and your iPhone 6 must be in good condition when you trade it in. T-Mobile says this trade-in option applies to current T-Mobile customers who have already purchased the iPhone 6 through its Jump on Demand deal, too.

If you do upgrade through T-Mobile’s Jump on Demand program, the carrier also promises that you get first priority when the new iPhone comes out.

Here’s what T-Mobile writes in its blog post:

This time of year, everyone’s waiting to make a move, waiting to see which devices are coming next. “Will the next one be better?” “Should I go for it or wait?” Today, we’re solving all that and ending the wait — in a big way. Now, every single customer who gets a new iPhone 6 this summer as part of this deal can simply swap it for the next iPhone, if they upgrade before the end of the year. Yeah, that’s what I said. Just swap it out and pay NOTHING more — nothing up front and no change to your monthly payment. No deposit. No fees. Nothing. You get the next iPhone guaranteed. And you get to LOCK IN that industry-best promotional price of $US15 a month. And, because the Un-carrier always puts our current customers first, everyone who already got an iPhone 6 for $US15 per month automatically gets this deal. You don’t have to do a thing, except come get your new one whenever you want later this year. There’s nothing else out there remotely like this. Not even close. And, it lasts through Labour Day in participating T-Mobile stores nationwide. To top it all off, I’m also announcing that we’re giving everyone who buys a new iPhone 6 with JUMP! On Demand something additional — exclusive priority access to the next iPhone. That’s right. If there’s a new iPhone this year, you’re first in line. When you order your upgrade during the first 48 hours it’s available, we’ll give your order priority and ship it first, along with others who qualify for priority access. So you’ll be among the very first to get your brand new phone when we have inventory.

