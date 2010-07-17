Free iPhone 4 Bumper Cases For All!

Photo: Gdgt

Everyone who has purchased an iPhone 4, or who purchases one before September 30, will get a free case, which is reported to eliminate the Antennagate glitch, Steve Jobs just announced.iPhone 4 owners who have already purchased a bumper case are eligible for a full refund.



Apple can’t make enough of its own bumper case quickly enough to fulfil this promise, so it will offer up a selection of cases from third parties. That’s great news for companies that make the cases; their products would be near worthless if everyone had a free case from Apple.

Apple will reevaluate whether to keep giving out free bumpers at the end of the summer.

This eliminates the problem for everyone at no cost to the consumer, so this should defuse the uproar. Which isn’t at all to say that it will.

